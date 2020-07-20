EU leaders summit is going on (and on) - having a break & set to resume at 4.15am
European Recovery Fund plenary is to resume at 4:15 am CEST
- which is 0415GMT
While the break is taken one-on-one meeting will be held.
The progress so far during the Asian session:
That is the latest anyway. Earlier, in order:
- EU summit talks update - recovery fund talks dragging on, no agreement yet
- ECB's Lagarde wants an ambitious EU agreement not necessarily a quick one
- The EU summit has continued into day 3, latest is there is no sign of agreement
- EU summit - one of the 'frugals' appear ready to accept a deal
- EU summit - Although Denmark appears to have caved the Netherlands and Austria remain strong holdouts
- EU summit said to be moving towards agreement at 375bn grant loan even split