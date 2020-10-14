EU leaders to say no breakthrough in Brexit talks - report

Bloomberg reports, citing a draft document seen





The report says that the EU leaders meeting this week will say that "progress on the key issues of interest to the Union is still not sufficient for an agreement to be reached".





Adding that they will invite chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, "to intensify negotiations with the aim of ensuring an agreement can be applied from 1 January 2021".





The document also states that the leaders will call on member states to increase their preparedness in the event a no-deal Brexit outcome materialises.





This looks to be more posturing ahead of the meeting tomorrow and on Friday but it looks like the EU is willing to gamble that Boris Johnson will not be pulling the plug.





The pound moved lower against the dollar from about 1.2935 to 1.2915 on this and is hovering just about there currently.