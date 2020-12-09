EU McGuinness: Not very confident on a Brexit deal
EU financial services Commissioner McGuinness
McGuinness says:
- shares pessimism of Irish Prime Minister
- commission preparing focused on no deal contingency plans today
- contingency plans will be narrow, focused on areas such as aviation
- not very confident following British PM speech in Parliament today
- prospect of talks running into next week not realistic regarding ratification
The GBPUSD has dipped to NA session lows at 1.34225. The broken 61.8% retracement of the move down from last week's high comes in at 1.3418. The key 100 hour moving average comes in at 1.33999 (call it 1.34000). That moving average stalled rallies on Monday Tuesday and today before breaking higher.