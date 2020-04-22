EU member states disagreeing on whether coronavirus recovery fund should award grants or loans - official

Subscription Confirmed!
Gold climbs to test confluence of near-term resistance around $1,700
USD/CAD tracks lower as sellers start to eye key near-term levels
EUR/USD challenges key near-term resistance levels amid slightly softer dollar
Dollar slightly softer to start the session
AUD/USD keeps around 0.6300 after spike higher earlier, what levels to look out for?
ECB's Lagarde: The governing council has never discussed the issue of helicopter money
FT: Investors count on radical ECB action to head off Italy crisis
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0903 (vs. yesterday at 7.0752)
RBNZ Governor Orr's 'taboo' comment about debt monetisation
Japan press reports the BOJ is considering further downgrades to its assessment of the economy