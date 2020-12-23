EU member states have started to prepare for provisional application of UK deal - report

EU preparing to apply deal

No deal has been reached but EU member states have been told by the European Commission to be ready for the provisional application of the new UK trade deal starting January 1.





They also said that if a deal is finalized today, to be ready for a meeting on Thursday morning.





I don't think they would be telling people to be ready for a meeting on Christmas eve if they didn't think something was coming.







Cable ticked higher on this headline.





Update: Here's the quote in the story, citing an EU diplomat.



