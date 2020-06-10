EU member states said to urge Brussels to consider Brexit shock in recovery plans

Financial Times reports on the matter





This comes as negotiations between the UK and EU continue to stall in the latest round of meetings, showing little to no progress since the start of the year - and only six months remaining before the Brexit transition period runs out on 31 December 2020.





If anything, this is just going to add another thorn in the EU's side in trying to get any agreement solidified on the recovery fund. Even now, the €750 billion proposal still holds many doubts and discussions look set to extend into July.









Citing remarks by EU diplomats during a meeting last week, the report says that the likes of Belgium and Ireland have urged the European Commission to take sufficient account of the economic threat posed by Brexit in its recovery fund proposals.