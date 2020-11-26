EU negotiators preparing to travel to London for talks

UK and EU ready to resume talks





Negotiators are poised to resume face-to-face talks, Bloomberg reports. They cite one source who says the EU negotiating team is preparing to travel to London "barring any last-minute changes to the plan." Another source highlighted that this was yet to be confirmed.





A third official said that Barnier is likely to tell EU diplomats that a week of negotiations via video has slowed progress and that negotiations about the level playing field remain bogged down.





On particular area of trouble is matching environmental and labour standards as they evolve, and how that should be enforced.

