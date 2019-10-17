EU official: Barnier said that Brexit deal text is 'almost completed'

The pound inches higher again on the headline here





Barnier said that consent is agreed in any Brexit deal

Northern Ireland consent is no obstacle to the deal

Cable is back up above the 1.2800 handle on the headlines here and the pound has nearly pared all losses against the dollar now.





I think it must be said that there is a distinction to be made for a deal to be struck between the UK and EU but it is a whole other matter whether or not said deal can pass in the UK parliament. In case you need some reminding, this is exactly the same situation that Theresa May found herself in.



