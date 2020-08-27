EU paid 336m EUR downpayment to AstraZeneca to secure at doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine

An overnight piece ICYMI on the UK coronavirus vaccine developer AstraZeneca

European Commission statement that AstraZeneca agreed to sell 300 million doses for 750 million euros was made earlier in June.

EU has also secured an option to buy 100 million additional doses of the vaccine under development

AstraZeneca has already reached a deal with the US for 300m shots for $1.2 billion

and of up to 30m doses to the UK for 65.5m GBP



