EU paid 336m EUR downpayment to AstraZeneca to secure at doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An overnight piece ICYMI on the UK coronavirus vaccine developer AstraZeneca

European Commission statement that AstraZeneca agreed to sell 300 million doses for 750 million euros was made earlier in June. 
EU has also secured an option to buy 100 million additional doses of the vaccine under development
AstraZeneca has already reached a deal with the US for 300m shots for $1.2 billion
and of up to 30m doses to the UK for 65.5m GBP

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose