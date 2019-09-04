EU pessimistic, see talks with UK government at impasse

Negative comments from the EU

An EU official is on the wires saying: 
  • EU pessimistic, cease talks with UK government at impasse
  • EU will now focus on no deal Brexit preparations
  • EU is unwavering in support for Ireland on Brexit
The GBPUSD trades just below the 1.2200 level, after reaching a high of 1.2219 and more recently 1.2213.

The EURUSD is meanwhile trading back below the 1.1026 level at 1.1024.  The high price reached 1.10324  - short of key technical resistance at 1.1041 – 48.
