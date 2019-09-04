EU pessimistic, see talks with UK government at impasse

Negative comments from the EU

An EU official is on the wires saying:

EU pessimistic, cease talks with UK government at impasse



EU will now focus on no deal Brexit preparations



EU is unwavering in support for Ireland on Brexit





The EURUSD is meanwhile trading back below the 1.1026 level at 1.1024. The high price reached 1.10324 - short of key technical resistance at 1.1041 – 48.

ForexLive The EURUSD is meanwhile trading back below the 1.1026 level at 1.1024. The high price reached 1.10324 - short of key technical resistance at 1.1041 – 48.

The GBPUSD trades just below the 1.2200 level, after reaching a high of 1.2219 and more recently 1.2213.