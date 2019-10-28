EU pledge on no more Brexit extension would be as valuable as on not re-opening withdrawal agreement

In other words, worthless





Boris Johnson asked the EU to guarantee no more Brexit extensions beyond January 31 but it's a longshot request. The only solid EU position throughout Brexit was that it would not be the cause of a no-deal Brexit. In the past week, they once again proved it.





Even if the EU were to signal that it didn't want, or wouldn't allow an extension beyond Jan 31, then it would be a hollow gesture. The EU's credibility on the file is nil in light of its repeated promise not to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement".

