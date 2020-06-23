EU President says China targeted EU hospitals, health care with cyberattacks during the coronavirus crisis

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear she knows the attacks came from China.

"We've seen attacks ... on computer systems, on hospitals, and we know the origin of the cyberattacks," von der Leyen said after a videoconference with China's President Xi Jinping.

"We put together the facts and the figures necessary to know."

"We pointed out clearly that this cannot be tolerated," she added, pointing to China's use of disinformation to distort the public debate around the coronavirus pandemic.











