Including €390 billion in grants





You proposes €1.074 trillion for blocs 2021 – 2027 budget

The EU is proposing a €750 billion stimulus fund. The grants within that fund are proposed at €390 billion. This is lower than the €500 billion that Germany and France proposed, but is higher than the €350 billion billion counterproposal from the so-called frugal countries.