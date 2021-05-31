EU proposes member states to ease travel measures ahead of the summer

EU calls for looser restrictions on travel

The commission proposes that fully vaccinated person(s) holding vaccination certificates in-line with the EU digital certificate should be exempt from travel-related testing or 14-days quarantine after having received their second vaccine dose.





This is very much expected as the EU targets a summer reopening in full across the region, much like how things were in summer last year. It is too important a boost to major economies to miss, so hopefully this time around things work out better on the virus front.