EU proposes to ease restrictions on non-essential travel into the bloc for those who have been vaccinated

The EU is proposing member states to ease non-essential travel restrictions into the region by taking into account progress of vaccination campaigns and developments abroad, notably allowing for persons residing in a country with a "good epidemiological situation" to enter and also those who have received the final dose of an EU-authorised vaccine.

The Commission proposes that Member States lift restrictions on non-essential travel for vaccinated persons travelling to the EU. This reflects the latest scientific advice showing that vaccination considerably helps to break the transmission chain.



Member States should allow travel into the EU of those people who have received, at least 14 days before arrival, the last recommended dose of a vaccine having received marketing authorisation in the EU. Member States could also extend this to those vaccinated with a vaccine having completed the WHO emergency use listing process. In addition, if Member States decide to waive the requirements to present a negative PCR test and/or to undergo quarantine for vaccinated persons on their territory, they should also waive such requirements for vacccinated travellers from outside the EU.

