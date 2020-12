The EU has published sweeping rules for tech giants saying:

tech giants could face hefty fines, breakups



fines could be up to 10% of annual global revenue for noncompliance



beekeeper platforms banned from unfair practices



tech platforms need to remove illegal content under EU rules



The NASDAQ index is trading up 95 points at the time of the release. The index is now up 102 points or 0.82% 12542.84