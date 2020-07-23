EU recovery fund agreement is a "milestone" for EUR say UBS, while Goldman Sachs look for EUR up 10%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Financial Times have collated some analyst comments on the European Union's agreement on the recovery fund

UBS Chief Investment Office
  • EU plans to issue much more shared debt amounts to a "milestone" for the single currency
Goldman Sachs
  • are looking for nearly 10 per cent of gains for the euro versus the dollar over the next 12 months
  • "We are not confident that the US asset market dominance over the past 10 years will continue" 
Deutsche Bank
  • EUR/USD to trade at $1.20 by the end of the year
  • investors to ditch US assets to buy European equities and bonds
FT link for much more here (may be gated)  

