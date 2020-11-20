EU reportedly could pay more than €9 billion for Pfizer and CureVac vaccines

Reuters reports, citing an EU official involved in the talks





To pay €15.50 per dose of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine candidate

To pay €10 per dose of CureVac coronavirus vaccine candidate

Looking at the breakdown of the deal, this means the overall price for the Pfizer vaccine would be up to €3.1 billion for the first 200 million doses and rising to €4.65 billion if the optional 100 million doses are purchased under the current agreement.





Meanwhile, the overall price for the CureVac vaccine would be up to €4.05 billion for the first 405 million doses with the optional 180 million doses still unclear if it will be priced at €10 or €12 per dose for the moment.





An interesting to note is that the EU would be paying less per dose of Pfizer vaccine than the US in the initial deal, with the US paying $19.50 per dose for the first 100 million doses. After conversion, the EU is paying some $18.40 per dose from the above price.



