EU reportedly may drop 'maximalist' approach on fisheries in UK talks

The first signs of one party starting to cave is now in





A Reuters report is out saying that the EU is willing to drop its 'maximalist' approach on fisheries in negotiations with the UK next week, citing unnamed sources on the matter.





The source is quoted as saying that:





"Our opening line of keeping the current terms is impossible to uphold. That is clearly unattainable so we'd be looking to some narrowing of the positions."

Although the 'level playing field' demand is arguably the more concerning issue, the fact that we're starting to see signs of either party relenting on their red lines tells a lot.





This is likely still to go right down to the wire on 30 June, but if both parties communicate some willingness to move, perhaps we'll see the can kicked down the road once again.



