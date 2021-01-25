EU reportedly not happy with AstraZeneca over vaccine delays

EU said to hold a virtual meeting with AstraZeneca later at 1130 GMT

European Union members states will hold a virtual meeting with AstraZeneca at 1230 Brussels time (1130 UK) to express their anger over delays. EU is clear that it provided money so production capacity could have been ramped up before now







The firm did say that it will ramp up production in February and March but this adds to some pessimism about the vaccine timeline, following Pfizer's announcement that they will delay vaccine shipments in the next few weeks due to works at its Belgium plant.

"She made it clear she expects AZ to deliver as foreseen in the contractual arrangements foreseen in the advanced purchasing agreement. Of course, production issues can appear with a complex vaccine but we expect the company to find solutions and to exploit all possible flexibilities to deliver swiftly."





This comes after AstraZeneca had said on Friday that its initial supplies of the vaccine to Europe will be lower than expected due to "reduced yields at a manufacturing site within our European supply chain".