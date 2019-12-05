EU reportedly planning swift talks with UK after Brexit

Brussels wants to get on with things as soon as possible









Adding that the sense of urgency underscores the limited time to reach a trade compromise before the end of the transition period, which is December 2020.





The report (may be gated) cites a draft text in saying that:





The EU's remaining 27 members will stress their desire to move on from Brexit and build a future relationship with the UK, while signalling that it may be impossible to get everything done in time.The draft conclusions, to be adopted without the UK present, say negotiations with Britain "should be organised in a way that makes the best possible use of the limited time available for negotiation and ratification by the end of the transition". ForexLive For some context, Boris Johnson has constantly reiterated in his election campaign that he would not extend the transition period. As such, if we do see a Tory majority next week, it potentially raises the odds of a no-deal Brexit next year.





I have mentioned this before, in the sense that the immediate focus for the pound may be on a Tory majority and getting Brexit done by 31 January, but there are many more challenges and pitfalls that await the currency in 2020:









According to the FT, EU leaders are pushing to present proposals to discuss its future relationship with the UK as soon as the latter leaves.