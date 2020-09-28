EU said to be still waiting on the UK to move on Brexit talks

RTE Europe editor, Tony Connelly, tweets





"Two senior sources have said that during last week's informal talks between David Frost and Michel Barnier in London Frost pushed hard for going into the negotiating "tunnel" early, with a view to striking a deal by the European Council on October 14-15.



However, this was resisted by Michel Barnier. The view in EU capitals is that Barnier refused to start the "tunnel" until the UK moves on the level playing field, esp state aid, and fisheries. The EU had been expecting movement last week, but it didn't come.



A second EU source says movement might yet come from the British side, but it hasn't yet. Also, the view in Brussels is that the October EU summit is a deadline set by Boris Johnson, whereas the EU is looking to the October 31 deadline."

Essentially, it just means that talks between Barnier and Frost last week in London didn't quite go according to plan - as expected. All of the posturing is made in hopes that one side will cave in negotiations this week, but we'll see.





It seems like both sides are still firm on their red lines but the first key deadline to watch will be the 14-15 European Council meeting, where Boris Johnson has set as the final date that he wants an agreement to be struck.





The prelude to that will be how talks pan out over the next few days as we wait on the negotiations in Brussels to conclude.





However, the EU seems adamant that they could still negotiate through to the end of October should there be no deal at the meeting.







