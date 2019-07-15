EU said to be weighing concessions it could offer the UK to avoid no-deal Brexit
Could the European Union perhaps be mulling a free haircut for Boris Johnson?
I digress.
Bloomberg report on a meeting of chief Brexit negotiators last week, citing European officials speaking on condition of anonymity
- EU is weighing up possible concessions it could offer the U.K. to avoid a no-deal Brexit
- But the encounter between Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels risks hardening the EU's stance, making it more difficult to find a way out of the deadlock.
- Two officials said the U.K. now appeared to be trying to bully the EU into concessions.
