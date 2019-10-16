EU said to see Brexit deal as impossible unless the UK moves

The pound sinks further on the headlines





Technical Brexit negotiations said to have reached an impassse

Brexit negotiations may collapse amid DUP resistance towards a deal

Fate of Brexit negotiations said to hinge on a move from London now

This is coming via Bloomberg and reaffirms the earlier sentiment that we're reaching a bit of a sticking point as the DUP is failing to get on board with the proposed Brexit deal.





The pound has fallen further on waning optimism with cable dropping to a low of 1.2658 from 1.2730 before recovering to near 1.2700 currently.



