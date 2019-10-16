EU said to see Brexit deal as impossible unless the UK moves
The pound sinks further on the headlines
- Technical Brexit negotiations said to have reached an impassse
- Brexit negotiations may collapse amid DUP resistance towards a deal
- Fate of Brexit negotiations said to hinge on a move from London now
This is coming via Bloomberg and reaffirms the earlier sentiment that we're reaching a bit of a sticking point as the DUP is failing to get on board with the proposed Brexit deal.
The pound has fallen further on waning optimism with cable dropping to a low of 1.2658 from 1.2730 before recovering to near 1.2700 currently.