EU says Brexit talks are intensive, no comment on timing for a deal
Comments by European Commission spokesman, Eric Mamer
"What is clear is that we continue to negotiate intensively with our UK partners and we aim, obviously, to find a deal when the conditions will be there. We are not going to give a blow-by-blow account of what negotiators are working towards."
So far, the official account is that the two sides are going to still be negotiating further in Brussels this week. We'll see how things go over the next few days to back up the earlier reports that negotiators are envisioning a deal by early next week.