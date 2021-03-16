EU says EMA to hold press conference later at 1300 GMT

It is all about the AstraZeneca vaccine







As much as there are concerns, there is so much politics involved with the vaccine rollout in the EU that makes it tough to really get an objective view of the matter. I mean, the EU has had its fair share of beef with AstraZeneca before all this took place, so yeah.

In any case, as mentioned yesterday, unless more countries outside of Europe start casting doubts over the vaccine, it likely will not hinder the overall outlook all too much - besides just putting an added negative spin on Europe's situation.





EU ministers are meeting on the vaccine today to discuss whether or not they will continue with the rollout, with the EMA also set to deliver their verdict on the whole situation later.