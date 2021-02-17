EU says it has reached new deal with Moderna for supply of 300 million vaccine doses
This adds to the new deal with Pfizer, BioNTech earlier
The above was rumoured by the Financial Times earlier, with the EU signing a deal for another 150 million doses of Moderna's vaccine this year with the option to purchase another 150 million more doses next year.
That adds to the 160 million doses in the initial agreement last year.
In any case, while more vaccines should equate to good news, it all comes down to how the rollout progresses and how quickly supplies can be distributed.
For some context, Reuters earlier reported that the EU is still short of about 10 million doses of Pfizer vaccine that were due in December. Yes, December.