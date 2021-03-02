EU says it is confident it can vaccinate 70% of adult population by summer

EU says that its joint vaccine strategy is not unravelling

Most countries tend to sandbag the vaccine timeline as anything better will just make the incumbent government look good. As much as we want to believe that health priorities come first, politicians will be politicians at the end of the day.





But for Europe, this is looking to be more of a challenge day by day. The vaccine rollout so far has been far from ideal and to get 70% of the adult population across the region vaccinated by the summer (June to August) might just be wishful thinking.





That said, it wouldn't be the most surprising thing to see regional travel be allowed once again - similar to last year - in order to bolster the economy in the summer months.