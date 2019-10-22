EU says that Italy draft budget is not in line with policy requirements

The never-ending drama between Italy and the European Commission continues

Yup, it is that time of the year again. The drama of Italy's budget not being up to standard is once again becoming an issue in Europe.





However, markets are starting to become more desensitised on the matter but it does pose a minor risk to the euro and the bond market. As such, just keep this in your back pocket for now in case it evolves into something bigger down the road.





At the moment, Italy isn't the only country having issues with France's 2020 budget plan also called into question as the commission is demanding for clarification as they view that the budget seems to be in breach of the rules.



