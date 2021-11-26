EU wants to consider suspending travel links with countries where new COVID-19 variant has been identified
EU says it will take all measures to prevent the variant from entering Europe
Well, like all the other variants, little do they (or all of us in fact) know is that it has already been spreading across the region and continent perhaps.
But if anything, keep an eye out on this as if there are more countries that are found to have the new COVID-19 variant from South Africa, the rest of the world may shut its doors on them - at least until there is a better understanding of the mutations.