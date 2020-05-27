EU says to weigh 'robust' message to China over Hong Kong issue
EU foreign affairs minister, Josep Borrell, remarks
A little verbal threat but I don't think it'll lead to anything major at the end of the day. The US also said that they are weighing up measures, but nothing until the end of the week - you know, so as to not hurt the stock market and what not.
- Says that China wants to influence global public opinion
We'll see how this develops but I wouldn't be surprised if the actions taken are rather 'soft' when all this is said and done.
Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, there's ongoing protests now in the heart of the financial center with the police trying to clear the roads blocked by protesters by firing pepper pellets. Ugh. The scenes are said to be 'chaotic' as being reported by Reuters at the moment. :/