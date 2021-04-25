EU says UK economy predicted to grow at fastest rate since WW2

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The good feels on the UK economy are growing, this over the weekend from the Bank of England: 

Adding now from the EY Item Club over the weekend:
  • upgrades its GDP forecasts for 2021 
  • expects GDP to grow by 6.8% in 2021, previous was +5% (January forecast)
  • UK economy expected to climb back to its pre-pandemic peak by the middle of 2022
  • Ey looking for a surge in consumer spending after a rise in saving by wealthier households during lockdown
  • successful vaccination rollout
  • easing of the lockdown

---
The Ernst & Young accountants' ITEM Club
  • Running for 25 years
  • A non-governmental forecasting group
  • produces quarterly UK economic forecasts
