EU says UK economy predicted to grow at fastest rate since WW2

The good feels on the UK economy are growing, this over the weekend from the Bank of England:

Adding now from the EY Item Club over the weekend:

upgrades its GDP forecasts for 2021

expects GDP to grow by 6.8% in 2021, previous was +5% (January forecast)

UK economy expected to climb back to its pre-pandemic peak by the middle of 2022

Ey looking for a surge in consumer spending after a rise in saving by wealthier households during lockdown

successful vaccination rollout

easing of the lockdown





The Ernst & Young accountants' ITEM Club

Running for 25 years

A non-governmental forecasting group

produces quarterly UK economic forecasts

