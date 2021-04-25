EU says UK economy predicted to grow at fastest rate since WW2
The good feels on the UK economy are growing, this over the weekend from the Bank of England:
Adding now from the EY Item Club over the weekend:
- upgrades its GDP forecasts for 2021
- expects GDP to grow by 6.8% in 2021, previous was +5% (January forecast)
- UK economy expected to climb back to its pre-pandemic peak by the middle of 2022
- Ey looking for a surge in consumer spending after a rise in saving by wealthier households during lockdown
- successful vaccination rollout
- easing of the lockdown
---
The Ernst & Young accountants' ITEM Club
- Running for 25 years
- A non-governmental forecasting group
- produces quarterly UK economic forecasts