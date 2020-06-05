EU set to gradually lift restrictions for non-EU travellers in early July

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Europe set to reopen its borders to the world just in time for the summer

This is being announced by the commission amid some earlier chatter of them extending the travel ban to non-EU nationals until 1 July. But it looks like they will be starting to allow international travel to/from the region again starting next month.
