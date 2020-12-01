EU states want to see Brexit deal before it is closed - worried Barnier will concede too much
UK press reports on disquiet amongst EU member states
- Barnier will be told on Wednesday that EU states want to see the full deal details before it is agreed
- Barnier will be ordered to address representatives in Brussels via video conference
- A senior EU diplomat said: “[Barnier] will be asked to relay the message to the commission the member states would like to have prior scrutiny of a possible agreement before closing it. Being in the dark makes people nervous.”
Via Guardian (other outlets reporting the same). EU member states are concerned on selling the deal domestically if it gives too much away.