EU summit - one of the 'frugals' appear ready to accept a deal

Denmark reportedly ready to accept 400bn EUR in grants. Headline via Bloomberg.

Denmark is one of the frugal that were earlier holding out for 350bn EUR in grants. The full package is 750bn EUR, so that would leave 400bn in loans. Denmark is reportedly ready to accept 400bn in grants and 350bn in loans.





The frugals are:

Netherlands,

Austria,

Denmark

and Sweden







This is a positive input for EUR … deal edging closer. No word from the other 3 as yet though. And the deal would need agreement of all 27 EU leaders.