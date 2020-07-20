EU summit said to be moving towards agreement at 375bn grant loan even split
Note, still no agreement but the difference has said to have been split.
- 750bn EUR total
- 375gn loans
- 375bn grants
That is the latest anyway. Earlier, in order:
- EU summit talks update - recovery fund talks dragging on, no agreement yet
- ECB's Lagarde wants an ambitious EU agreement not necessarily a quick one
- The EU summit has continued into day 3, latest is there is no sign of agreement
- EU summit - one of the 'frugals' appear ready to accept a deal
- EU summit - Although Denmark appears to have caved the Netherlands and Austria remain strong holdouts
ECB is hanging on every word!