Brexit drama already





The new Brexit deal has lasted less than 3 months without a legal fight.





Britain decided to delay implementing part of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland and the EU isn't happy. They've launched a legal challenge with the deal still not formally ratified in the EU.





The problem is that paperwork rules regarding food exports were set to begin April 1 but have been waived, something that violates the agreement. The UK is also planning to do the same for other trade.





The challenges are under EU law and would give the EU the power to impose financial penalties.





In any case, it will take at least a year for any kind of resolution.

