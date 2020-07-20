EU recovery fund talks delayed one hour

4 PM London

The EU recovery fund talks were scheduled to begin at 4 PM in Brussels. Those talks have been delayed the to 5 PM in Brussels, 4 PM in London and 11 AM in NY.





The leaders are at odds over how to carve up the recovery fund. At stake is recovery of the European Union from the deepest recession since World War II.







The proposal is up 47 and €50 billion for the recovery fund. The funds would would be raised on behalf of all of the member countries via the capital markets by the EU's executive European commission. Those funds would be funneled mostly to hard-hit Mediterranean countries.







The so-called frugal northern European countries (the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Denmark) are pushing for a small recovery fund. There also looking to limit how payments were split between grants and repayable loans. The original proposal had €500 billion in the form of grants. The frugal countries have asked for a lower €350 billion.







In order to repay for some of their additional that, countries have asked to consider new taxes on digital companies and on plastic waste and carbon.

