EU to have 'safe travel' list prepared by Tuesday - Spanish foreign minister

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The EU is getting ready to reopen its borders starting from 1 July

According to Spanish foreign minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, the list of coronavirus-safe countries for travel purposes will be ready by Tuesday at the latest. Adding that officials are preparing a list of 15 countries that are safe to open its borders for now.
