EU to launch contingency if no Brexit deal by Wed or Thurs - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

We're into the weeds now

A EU senior diplomat cited by Reuters says the EU is to launch no-deal contingency plans if there is no trade deal with Britain by Wednesday or Thursday.

Cable has taken that in stride.

That they're even talking about it isn't a great sign but these deals never get done until the final moment. Unfortunately, even launching these contingencies wouldn't be an end to talks or a no deal. We just don't know when the real deadline is, or if there is one.

