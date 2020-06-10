EU set to propose lifting external travel restrictions from 1 July onward

Europe looks to reopen its borders next month





This ties to the headline from last week here that they would look into doing so in 'early July'. It isn't anything too new in that regard but the continued developments here will be interesting to watch in the weeks ahead.





This could either be a confidence boost to the region/world or it could backfire completely, depending on how the virus situation plays out down the road.





That said, don't expect the usual summer time crowd as per previous years. There will surely be people that will enjoy the break but there will also be a significant portion of people that will stay away with some countries also still not allowing international travel.