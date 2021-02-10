EU to request for another two months until 30 April to ratify Brexit deal

EU wants an extension until 30 April to ratify Brexit trade agreement





As things stand, both the EU and UK are running with a provisional application of the deal - which is supposed to last until the end of February.





However, the EU is now saying that it still needs more time to ensure that the agreement is available in all 24 European languages for scrutiny by parliament members and the European Council; hence, adopting a proposal seeking an extension.

This is all very much a formality for the most part as even if the extension here is rejected, I can't see how lawmakers would not back the deal if put to a vote later this month.





In any case, the market has dialed out of the whole Brexit saga for quite a while now and though this may still pose a challenge for UK economic prospects down the road, the pound is more focused on the steadfast vaccine rollout and BOE at the moment.



