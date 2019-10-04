EU to tell G20 that global growth is weaker than previously projected, due to trade tensions

EU to tell G20 that current trade tensions are a source of great concern and put global growth at risk

Resolving trade tensions deserves the highest priority

Countries with fiscal space and large current account surpluses should consider boosting investment

EU to tell G20 that reform of taxation of tech companies deserves the highest priority, will redouble efforts towards global deal in 2020

The global growth drag is old news but taxing tech could be a headwind for US stock markets and sentiment. It's also not new, but it's gathering momentum.

