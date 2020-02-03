EU to unveil post-Brexit draft negotiating mandate later at 1000 GMT

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Just keep a look out on this

I'm not sure how much details they'll be going into on the specific points but we'll know in due time. In any case, just keep an eye on this as a potential key risk event for the pound.
ForexLive

