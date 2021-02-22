EU to urge G20 not to withdraw fiscal stimulus too early - report

EU open to discussion options to reduce financial pressure on low income countries

EU willing to support a new general allocation of special drawing rights to IMF in 2021

The euro is strong today but aside from some cheap equity valuations, it doesn't have much going for it in terms of vaccinations or an expected growth rebound in 2021. Of course, all the best rallies are built on skepticism.







The EU would love to see +5% growth in some of its trading partners this year and next, just so it could piggyback to 3% growth without having to raise rates.

