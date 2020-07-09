EU to urge G20 to support stronger Int'l cooperation on monetary, fiscal policy

EU document
An EU document is out saying:
- EU urges G20 to support stronger international cooperation on monetary, fiscal policy to counter COVID -19 crisis
- EU wants G20 to reconfirm importance of central bank independence worldwide
- EU to call on G20 focus on green, digital opportunities in shaping global post-COVID recovery
- Still wants global deal on digital tax to be reached at this year
- G20 countries should not rollback financial reforms during pandemic
- Work on stable coins and on transition away fromLIBOR should firmly remain on G20 agenda