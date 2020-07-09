EU to urge G20 to support stronger Int'l cooperation on monetary, fiscal policy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

EU document

An EU document is out saying:
  • EU urges G20 to support stronger international cooperation on monetary, fiscal policy to counter COVID -19 crisis
  • EU wants G20 to reconfirm importance of central bank independence worldwide
  • EU to call on G20 focus on green, digital opportunities in shaping global post-COVID recovery
  • Still wants global deal on digital tax to be reached at this year
  • G20 countries should not rollback financial reforms during pandemic
  • Work on stable coins and on transition away fromLIBOR should firmly remain on G20 agenda
