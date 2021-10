GBP to the lows of the day





Cable broke lower after a news wire headline saying the EU is considering terminating the Brexit trade deal if the UK rift on the Irish border deepens. Another says they're preparing a response if the UK violates Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.





I can't believe the market is falling for this non-sense. The response will amount to a strongly-worded letter. This is the EU we're talking about.