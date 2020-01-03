EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan plans Washington trip on 14-16 January

Author: Justin Low

Something to take note of in the calendar for the weeks ahead

This is surely to discuss on trade matters and may yet set the tone for how things are going to play out over the course of this year. With the US having achieved a temporary trade truce with China, Trump may yet turn his attention to the EU next on trade.
