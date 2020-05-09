EU - UK Brexit trade talks to begin again on Monday - here is the full agenda

The third round of talks so far this year commence on 11 May 2020, Europe time.

The first two rounds this year have not, according to most reports, made much progress. And, of course, they have been interrupted by measures taken to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in both the UK and EU.





Update if you need it:

The UK officially left the European Union on January 31 this year

Entering a transition period to allow both sides time to agree trade deals and the terms of their relationship ahead

The talks deadline for agreements is December 31 2020

EU & outside observers tend to agree that the time period is too short to reach agreements but the UK government is, so far, adamant on sticking to the deadline.



Talks beginning Monday will be via video link, here is the agenda:













As you can see, there is a lot on the table - the scope for headlines negative for GBP is greater than for positive. This is often the case, these types of negotiations tend to go down to the wire, as we've seen time and again.



