EU - UK talks on Brexit trade deal begin again on Tuesday

It could be a rocky, headline-strewn, path ahead this week for GBP.

Brexit talks between the UK and EU begin Tuesday with a likely press conferences to update us (apart from all the leaks that will come) on Friday.





Chief European negotiator, Michel Barnier, has set these talks up as being critical to the process, and he is hardly optimistic, although his comments suggest he does see a way forward:

UK eco calendar this week includes: